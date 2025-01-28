Highs will reach 40s on Tuesday in Twin Cities as clouds clear

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 28, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will be breezy and warm with clearing clouds in the Twin Cities.

Highs will climb into the low 40s as snowpack melts.

Wednesday will stay dry as gradual warming continues.

On Thursday, Pacific air will push highs into the upper 40s or low 50s, nearing record levels. Snow cover may slightly impact temperatures.

Over the weekend, highs will drop to the 30s. Some light snow is possible Saturday night.

By next week, a cold front will bring highs down to the teens and low 20s. More snow is possible.