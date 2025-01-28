Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Highs will reach 40s on Tuesday in Twin Cities as clouds clear

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 28, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 28, 2025 03:43

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will be breezy and warm with clearing clouds in the Twin Cities.

Highs will climb into the low 40s as snowpack melts.

Wednesday will stay dry as gradual warming continues. 

On Thursday, Pacific air will push highs into the upper 40s or low 50s, nearing record levels. Snow cover may slightly impact temperatures.

Over the weekend, highs will drop to the 30s. Some light snow is possible Saturday night.

By next week, a cold front will bring highs down to the teens and low 20s. More snow is possible.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.