Fall warm-up continues on Thursday in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will get a summery finish to September, with the rest of the week and weekend in the lower 80s.

Thursday's forecast high is 82 degrees. High pressure will keep the metro clear and bright.

WCCO

Friday will be lovely enough to make it a #Top10WxDay. There won't be many clouds around, so you'll get some good use of your sunglasses for the next five days, or more.

The metro will still be warm and sunny for most of next week, although it looks like the best bet for cooler, fall-like air will arrive on Tuesday.

At this point it doesn't look like there will be any chances for rain in the coming days.