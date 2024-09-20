Watch CBS News
Twin Cities to enjoy late summer #Top10WxDay on Friday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will be a perfect end to the workweek, with WCCO's NEXT Weather Team dubbing it a #Top10WxDay.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 82 degrees with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.  

That cooler air will be noticeable on Sunday, with highs near 70. It will feel like an accurate representation of this time of the year. Some showers are also possible on Sunday.

There are some signs of a return to the upper 70s next week.

