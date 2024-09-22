Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

First day of fall to feature plenty of sunshine, cooler temps and some wind

By Riley O'Connor

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 22, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 22, 2024 02:45

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday is the first official day of fall and with it comes cooler temperatures for the next few days.

Sunday will feel like a typical sunny fall day with temperatures expected to top out around 70. It will be a breezy day with wind coming from the north between 10-15 mph.

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

It'll be a chilly night with frost advisories issued for parts of northern Minnesota from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday. Overnight lows in the Twin Cities will dip down just below 50.

High pressure moving in will keep the forecast dry and quiet with high temperatures remaining in the 70s through Wednesday.

The Twin Cities will warm up a bit on Thursday and Friday with temperatures hitting the lower 80s.

Riley O'Connor
WEB-Riley-OConnor.jpg

Riley O'Connor joined WCCO in November 2019. Look for his forecasts on WCCO This Morning from 4:30-7 a.m. and WCCO Mid-Morning from 9-10 a.m.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.