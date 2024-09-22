First day of fall to feature plenty of sunshine, cooler temps and some wind

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 22, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday is the first official day of fall and with it comes cooler temperatures for the next few days.

Sunday will feel like a typical sunny fall day with temperatures expected to top out around 70. It will be a breezy day with wind coming from the north between 10-15 mph.

It'll be a chilly night with frost advisories issued for parts of northern Minnesota from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday. Overnight lows in the Twin Cities will dip down just below 50.

High pressure moving in will keep the forecast dry and quiet with high temperatures remaining in the 70s through Wednesday.

The Twin Cities will warm up a bit on Thursday and Friday with temperatures hitting the lower 80s.