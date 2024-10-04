Chilly Friday morning will turn into pleasant fall day in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Oct. 4, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A chilly Friday morning will become a sunny and pleasant fall day in the Twin Cities.

Frost advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. in St. Cloud, Brainerd and Wilmar, while freeze warnings are in effect in Hinckley, Hayward and Duluth until 9 a.m.

Friday's high temperature in the metro is 69 degrees. Sunshine builds quickly and the wind shifts to the south to warm us up. It will be ideal for bonfires and outdoor activities.

Saturday will be warm and windy, with highs in the lower 80s. The fire risk will be elevated once again. A cold front moves by late and it could bring in a few isolated showers for eastern Minnesota and definitely for Wisconsin.

It will be cooler and less breezy behind the system moving through Saturday.

Twin Cities Marathon runners will have a dry and sunny start on Sunday. It will be cool with morning lows around 50 and afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s.

The extended forecast has us warming up once again by midweek, with a potential return to the 80s.