Typical fall Friday in Twin Cities, with pleasant fall weekend ahead

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Oct. 25, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will enjoy a typical fall day on Friday, with a pleasant weekend to follow.

The forecast high on Friday is 58 degrees, a bit above average. After the rainy system from Thursday, high pressure starts building, bringing back sunshine.

Enjoy what's left of the colors and leaves this weekend. Highs will be near 60 on Saturday and in the mid-60s on Sunday.

The warmest days come early next week when highs return to the 70s for a bit.

Rain will likely return on Wednesday with a dry Thursday and Friday to follow. Next Saturday has the potential to be a soaker.