Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Typical fall Friday in Twin Cities, with pleasant fall weekend ahead

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Oct. 25, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Oct. 25, 2024 02:46

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will enjoy a typical fall day on Friday, with a pleasant weekend to follow.

The forecast high on Friday is 58 degrees, a bit above average. After the rainy system from Thursday, high pressure starts building, bringing back sunshine.   

snapshot-1.jpg
WCCO

Enjoy what's left of the colors and leaves this weekend. Highs will be near 60 on Saturday and in the mid-60s on Sunday.

The warmest days come early next week when highs return to the 70s for a bit.

Rain will likely return on Wednesday with a dry Thursday and Friday to follow. Next Saturday has the potential to be a soaker.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.