Temps back to the 70s with chance for isolated showers Friday evening

By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Temps will reach into the 70s on Friday, but clouds will increase throughout the day, bringing a chance for showers.

A cold front will be moving in from the west, and showers will start in northwestern Minnesota. The metro could see some drops overnight into Saturday, though the rain will not be significant.

On Saturday, temps will be in the lower 70s with some clouds, which will clear out later in the day. Sunday will be warm and sunny, pushing towards 80 degrees.

Humidity looks to drop again on Monday, bringing back the fire danger risk. 

