Warm, windy Thursday with more fire concerns as temps boost to finish out the week
MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be a warm and windy day Thursday thanks to an area of high pressure in the south.
Another red flag warning is in effect between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Gusty winds and the ongoing dry weather means fires can spread quickly and spiral out of control.
The high pressure system will slide east, bringing a chance for showers from late Friday evening into Saturday morning.
After that, temps will jump into the upper 70s on Sunday for another warm and slightly breezy day.
Next week will start our warm before some cool air arrives on Wednesday.