Cool and sunny Tuesday in Twin Cities, as temps gradually warm

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Oct. 15, 2024

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Oct. 15, 2024

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Oct. 15, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A freeze warning is in effect on Tuesday until 9 a.m. in most of the Twin Cities, plus southern and western Minnesota.

The metro will warm up nicely to 55 degrees with lots of sunshine. It should be a really nice, albeit cool, Tuesday.

WCCO

Wednesday's high will be around 62, and winds will pick up on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s on both days.

The next best chance for rain in the metro is Friday night through Saturday morning.