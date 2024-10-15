Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Cool and sunny Tuesday in Twin Cities, as temps gradually warm

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Oct. 15, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Oct. 15, 2024 02:51

MINNEAPOLIS — A freeze warning is in effect on Tuesday until 9 a.m. in most of the Twin Cities, plus southern and western Minnesota.

The metro will warm up nicely to 55 degrees with lots of sunshine. It should be a really nice, albeit cool, Tuesday.  

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

Wednesday's high will be around 62, and winds will pick up on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s on both days.

The next best chance for rain in the metro is Friday night through Saturday morning.

Katie Steiner
katie-steiner.png

Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.