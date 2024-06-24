Hot and humid Monday in Minnesota with evening storm threat

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be a hot and humid start to the workweek, with heat indices reaching above 90 degrees.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 86 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for southwestern counties near the Minnesota River. Wind will also blow from the southwest at 20-30 mph.

Models are uncertain about showers developing north of the metro on Monday morning, and it's also unclear if storms will come through the metro in the evening. But we will likely have an eruption of cells north of the metro that will move through into the overnight hours.

WCCO

There is a slight risk of severe weather in the evening, or a 2 on a scale of 5.

It looks like we may hit some mainly dry days between Tuesday and Thursday. A few of them may even come with highs in the 70s. Wednesday and the first part of Thursday look great so far.

Another round of storms is possible on Thursday night, which again will trend north of the metro and carry into Friday.

The warmest days are Monday and Tuesday, while the rest of the week looks closer to average or maybe a degree or two below.