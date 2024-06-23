Some sunshine, drier weather on tap Sunday in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time since June 14, we have no rain to worry about in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota.

Sunshine helps to warm us back closer to average in the low 80s. A stray shower is possible across northern Minnesota.

High pressure keeps us dry on Monday, too, with even more heat and humidity through Tuesday.

WCCO

A quick round of showers returns on Monday night through early Tuesday, but it won't be very impactful.

Expect more dry time for most of next week with another weak system possible late Thursday through early Friday.

Highs will be more seasonable near 80 on Wednesday and beyond.