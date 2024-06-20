Showers sweep back through Minnesota Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — A batch of Thursday morning showers to the west may bypass the Twin Cities before a better chance of rain arrives in the evening.

The forecast high is 72 degrees, so it will be a cooler and cloudier day.

WCCO

More showers and storms move into Minnesota early Friday, making for a wet finish to the week with many to the south picking up 1-3 inches of rain by the weekend.

We will also toss some more rain into the picture Saturday morning as our last piece of energy moves across the state. Expect rain and thundershowers the next three days.

Dry time shows up late Saturday into Sunday with what looks like a stretch of two to three days of dry weather. Highs will build back to the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday.