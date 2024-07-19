Pleasant Friday in Twin Cities before showers return this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — We will wrap up the week with departing high pressure, leaving us with a pretty nice Friday forecast in the Twin Cities.

We'll warm up a bit more thanks to a southwest wind, with a forecast high of 83 degrees. This will also increase the dew point some before we hit the weekend. Showers show up late Friday, but mainly west and up north.

Highs will be in the lower 80s this weekend. On Saturday, there's a chance for isolated showers and even a few thundershowers. There isn't anything severe in the forecast at this time, but some cells with lightning and downpours are possible. The afternoon and evening hours are going to be most vulnerable to a passing shower.

Sunday's system looks to be more concentrated to the Interstate 94 corridor, so anticipate a passing thundershower in the evening hours.

It will be fairly unsettled heading into next week, with isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. There are some signs of warmer and drier weather late week or into next weekend.