Above-average temps in the Twin Cities as storm could bring foot of snow to Arrowhead

MINNEAPOLIS — Low pressure will slide across northern Minnesota Sunday into Monday, bringing snow and a wintry mix mainly north of the Brainerd Lakes Area.

The highest snow totals will be in the Arrowhead — east of Duluth — where up to a foot could accumulate. The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for northern Minnesota that are in effect until Monday morning.

Only a few snow showers are anticipated in the Twin Cities metro, but the timing and the wind could impact the Monday evening commute.

In the Twin Cities on Sunday, temperatures will get up into the 40s in the afternoon before gusty winds move into the area.

Temperatures will be falling Monday afternoon with highs back in the teens and single digits by Wednesday with wind chills below zero.

By the end of the week, temperatures will warm back to near average.