Cool, breezy Friday in Twin Cities ahead of fantastic weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will be a dry but cool day in the Twin Cities with passing clouds and a high of 69 degrees.

An area of low pressure is sitting over Lake Superior and cycling some energy around it. The metro should avoid any sort of disturbance on Friday, though showers along the North Shore and some will try to fight southward in the evening hours.

The weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and building temperatures. It will be a little bit cooler on Saturday with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday gets a little boost with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain looks unlikely early in the week, with the continuation of really nice weather at the moment. Temps will push into the upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday with sunshine expected.

The rain threat returns on Wednesday.

Autumn in August?

Late September is when the Twin Cities typically see highs in the 60s. The last August with temps this low was in 2018, which featured eight days in the 60s.

In the last 30 years, only 11 Augusts have had highs below 70 degrees, so about once every three to four years.

The lowest August high on record? Aug. 3, 1915, which only hit 54 degrees.