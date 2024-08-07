Watch CBS News
Mainly dry Wednesday in Twin Cities until late night showers; cool stretch to follow

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Aug. 7, 2024
MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will be dry for the most part in the Twin Cities, until the evening hours. 

The forecast high is 75 degrees, with moments of sun and clouds. Rain starts north and moves southeast by night.

We again dry out and have two to three days with highs down in the lower end of the 70s. Expect sunshine and dry conditions.  

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

We start to get closer to average by the end of the weekend with highs closer to 80. As of right now, the weekend is looking dry.

Early next week appears warmer with the potential for spotty showers. It doesn't look too wet in the near future.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

