Pleasant start to Minnesota State Fair before hot and muggy weekend
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Fair's first day will be a lovely one ahead of a very sweaty weekend.
Highs will be in the upper 70s in the Twin Cities on Thursday. Showers will develop in western Minnesota and will eventually move into the metro by late Thursday night, lingering through early Friday morning.
The heat and humidity start to build up this weekend. We go with sunshine and mid to upper 80s on Saturday. And the metro will likely hit 90 degrees on Sunday.
The first half of next week will be a hot one, too. Monday will be close to 90 and Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.
The second half of next week appears to come back down near average.