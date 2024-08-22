Pleasant start to Minnesota State Fair before hot and muggy weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Fair's first day will be a lovely one ahead of a very sweaty weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 70s in the Twin Cities on Thursday. Showers will develop in western Minnesota and will eventually move into the metro by late Thursday night, lingering through early Friday morning.

We know today is going to be cloudy and breezy here. But we also have showers and isolated rumbles of thunder out there for western MN. Most of that moisture remains there. I can't rule out a spotty shower at the fair today. @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/fe9U1XTlFt — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) August 22, 2024

The heat and humidity start to build up this weekend. We go with sunshine and mid to upper 80s on Saturday. And the metro will likely hit 90 degrees on Sunday.

The first half of next week will be a hot one, too. Monday will be close to 90 and Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

The second half of next week appears to come back down near average.