Early morning storms on Monday before sunny, warmer afternoon

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Once early morning storms work their way out on Monday, Minnesota will have a warm, sunny day on the docket.

Those storms will push east, leaving the region sometime midmorning. Wind and heavy rain are the main threats with this system.

As the storms clear, the clouds will break, too, leaving a sunny afternoon behind. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Temperatures will be similar on Tuesday, but another round of storms will arrive later in the day and linger into Wednesday.

Highs will fall by midweek, but we'll also see a stretch of dry days lasting into the weekend.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 5:28 AM CDT

