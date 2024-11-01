Drier, warmer end to week after wettest Halloween on record in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 1, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — After the wettest Halloween on record in the Twin Cities, we'll end the week warmer and mainly dry.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s across the state Friday. Early on, clearing skies and calm winds will bring areas of patchy fog, especially over areas with snow cover. A NEXT Drive Alert is in effect Friday morning due to wet and possibly icy road conditions.

Scattered showers are possible up north in the evening.

Temperatures will rise to the 50s and 60s over the weekend. Widespread rain will move in on Sunday and persist into Monday, possibly totaling up to 2 inches in some locations.

By midweek next week, we'll see highs in the low 50s and calmer conditions as we dry out.

The National Weather Service said Thursday marked the wettest Halloween on record in the Twin Cities. A total of 1.26 inches of rain and melted snow surpassed the previous record of 0.85 inches of liquid that fell during the Halloween blizzard of 1991.