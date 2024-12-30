Dense fog remains Monday morning; temps will fall throughout week

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Dec. 30, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Dec. 30, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Dec. 30, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Dense fog will hold through Monday morning before a mix of rain and snow arrives later on for parts of the state.

A dense fog advisory remains in place for most of the state through noon. The precipitation will arrive in western and south-central Minnesota in the afternoon and evening, but the Twin Cities should stay dry.

The new year will bring sunshine, but also colder air, with highs in the teens by the end of the week.

Snow is possible over the weekend, and even colder temperatures are likely after that.