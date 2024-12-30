Watch CBS News
Weather

Dense fog remains Monday morning; temps will fall throughout week

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Dec. 30, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Dec. 30, 2024 02:54

MINNEAPOLIS — Dense fog will hold through Monday morning before a mix of rain and snow arrives later on for parts of the state.

A dense fog advisory remains in place for most of the state through noon. The precipitation will arrive in western and south-central Minnesota in the afternoon and evening, but the Twin Cities should stay dry.

The new year will bring sunshine, but also colder air, with highs in the teens by the end of the week.

Snow is possible over the weekend, and even colder temperatures are likely after that.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.