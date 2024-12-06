Watch CBS News
Warm-up begins Friday in Minnesota, with weekend highs in the 40s

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will start to warm up on Friday, with temperatures pushing into the 40s this weekend.

Despite the limited sunshine, southwest winds will push temps into the upper 20s on Friday afternoon.

A glancing clipper has flurries across the Arrowhead on Friday morning, with another one expected on Saturday morning.  

A bit of a stronger system will slide across northern Minnesota on Sunday into Monday, bringing rain/snow showers mainly north of Brainerd Lakes.

For the Twin Cities, this will continue our warm-up with highs in the low 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Right now, only a stray rain/snow shower is possible in the metro on Monday afternoon.

More clouds and wind will move in Monday as temperatures swing the other way, with highs back in the teens by Wednesday.

Temps will warm back near average by the end of next week, with no major storms in sight.

