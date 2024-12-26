Mild Thursday in Twin Cities; Friday brings widespread rain, highs in 40s

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be a mild one in the Twin Cities ahead of some December rain and even warmer temperatures.

Thursday morning will be foggy and a bit misty. Clouds hold for the day, with light, isolated showers arriving at night.

On Friday, temps will rise into the lower 40s and widespread rain will roll in, with parts of the metro possibly seeing a quarter-to-half inch of precipitation.

Saturday will feature some lingering rain and clouds before we dry out on Sunday, which will feature some sunshine.

We cool down some on Monday night into New Year's Eve. Temps return to the 20s with a small threat for rain/mix on Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and cloudy.