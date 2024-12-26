Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Mild Thursday in Twin Cities; Friday brings widespread rain, highs in 40s

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Dec. 26, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Dec. 26, 2024 02:39

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be a mild one in the Twin Cities ahead of some December rain and even warmer temperatures.

Thursday morning will be foggy and a bit misty. Clouds hold for the day, with light, isolated showers arriving at night.

On Friday, temps will rise into the lower 40s and widespread rain will roll in, with parts of the metro possibly seeing a quarter-to-half inch of precipitation.

Saturday will feature some lingering rain and clouds before we dry out on Sunday, which will feature some sunshine.

We cool down some on Monday night into New Year's Eve. Temps return to the 20s with a small threat for rain/mix on Monday night. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and cloudy.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.