Mild start to workweek in Twin Cities ahead of snow, colder winter temps

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. forecast from Dec. 16, 2024

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. forecast from Dec. 16, 2024

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. forecast from Dec. 16, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be another mild, overcast day in the Twin Cities with highs in the mid-30s.

Expect some morning fog and mist, which will be dense in some isolated areas.

It will be a bit windy until a cold front moves through, bringing a light rain/snow mix to parts of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with minor accumulations.

On Tuesday, seasonable temperatures return with a quick-moving system bringing light snow (0.5-1 inch) to southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Overnight lows will drop into single digits and teens. It will be about 5 degrees or so cooler in the metro.

WCCO

Wednesday will be cooler yet calm with daytime highs below average. A northwest flow keeps us on the cold side. The wind will be going, too, so the wind chill may be a bit rough and tough.

A stronger system is projected to move through on Thursday and could bring more snow to central Minnesota. The tracking of that system will make a difference in how much snow will fall.

Strong northwest flow will bring much colder temperatures by the end of the week, with highs in the teens and lows near zero through the weekend.