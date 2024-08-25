Dangerous heat and humidity in Twin Cities on Sunday, Monday

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 25, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A NEXT Weather Alert is in place Sunday due to excessive heat, and Monday will be even hotter.

Dangerous heat and humidity will make it feel like it's near 100 degrees Sunday afternoon in the Twin Cities. An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of the southern half of Minnesota, including the metro, from 1 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday.

WCCO

We'll see plenty of sunshine and stay largely dry, though severe storms are possible in the evening and overnight hours across northern Minnesota.

Monday will be even worse, with the heat index approaching 105. Central and southern Minnesota may see severe storms Monday night into Tuesday, with wind and large hail the main threats. The Twin Cities is under an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Temperatures will drop by midweek. Another round of storms is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

As of now, the Labor Day weekend looks pleasant, with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.