Highs drop to 70s in Twin Cities Tuesday, with greater cooldown coming

MINNEAPOLIS — While Tuesday will still be warm across Minnesota, a downward trend will begin as a cold front approaches.

We won't have another 80-degree afternoon like the last couple of days, but highs will reach into the mid-70s in the Twin Cities.

Clouds will increase and that cold front will approach in the evening. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, though the activity will mainly stay to the north.

Wednesday will be sunny, with highs falling to the mid-50s, just about average for this time of year. After that, highs will bounce between the 50s and 60s through the weekend.

We have another chance to break our dry streak on Thursday.

Next week, another brief warm-up is likely.