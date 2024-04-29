Watch CBS News
Cloudy, cooler Monday before warmup arrives Tuesday

By Katie Steiner

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be dreary, with mostly cloudy skies and stray showers in the morning.

It won't be nearly the washout we saw on Sunday, but early rain is likely, particularly in central Minnesota.

Winds will pick up in the afternoon, and the Twin Cities will see a high around 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be a total change, with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon storms are possible, though, especially in southern Minnesota.

Wednesday will be a lovely day, with more sunshine and highs close to 70.

Things cool down on Thursday and stay that way through the weekend, with more rain possible.

