Twin Cities still waiting on warmer air as clouds clear Tuesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Highs will return to the upper teens on Tuesday as we wait for warmer air to arrive.

A northwest wind will make it feel more like the single digits in the Twin Cities, though. Clouds will clear from north to south and we'll have a dry day overall.

High pressure will move southeast on Wednesday, which will bring mostly sunny skies and moderating temperatures.

Thursday will feature increased cloud cover and a low chance of snow in the evening.

Temperatures will rise to near or slightly above normal on Friday.

Saturday looks even warmer, though a weak clipper system will bring a low chance for light snow. At this point, it looks to be a fast-moving, low-impact system that should bring less than an inch of accumulation.

