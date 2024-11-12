Breezy, sunny Tuesday before rain returns to Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 12, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will start out cold, then the Twin Cities will get more wind and sunshine before the next rain event arrives.

Temperature will be near freezing or below across the state in the early hours. Breezy southerly winds will develop throughout the day and clouds will increase later on. Expect a high near 50 degrees in the metro.

Rain will arrive overnight, mainly affecting western Minnesota. It will move across the state during the day Wednesday, tapering off as it moves east.

By the end of the week, temperatures will be well above normal, with no significant cooldown expected. Temperatures are trending upward for the weekend, and more rain is possible.

