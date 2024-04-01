Showers in southern Minnesota Monday, sunshine and mild temps return later this week

MINNEAPOLIS — Showers will take over the southern part of Minnesota Monday morning and afternoon, but the Twin Cities should stay mostly dry.

Those showers are part of a system creeping in from the south.

Highs will be in the 40s for most of the state.

WCCO

By Wednesday, the sun will return and stick around into the weekend. Temperatures will start to climb after that.

For the Minnesota Twins' home opener on Thursday, we'll have highs in the low to mid-50s. By the weekend, temperatures will be in the 60s.