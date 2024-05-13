Air quality alert in effect for Minnesota Monday as temperatures cool to average

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 13, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — An air quality alert remains in effect throughout Minnesota on Monday.

Wildfire smoke drifting down from Canada is expected to push the air quality into the red category, which means it will be unhealthy for everyone. Outdoor exertion should be avoided. The alert is set to expire at 10 a.m.

After a toasty Mother's Day, temperatures will be cooler, but still right around average. The Twin Cities should top out in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday, minus the air quality concerns — though some haze could still linger. Expect highs in the lower 70s, sun and a calm wind.

If you didn't catch the northern lights over the weekend, you may have missed your shot. It will be much harder to see Monday night.

Temperatures stay around average all week before possibly taking a jump this weekend. Rain returns to the forecast midweek.