Another 80-degree day in Twin Cities Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — Another day in the 80s is on the docket for the Twin Cities on Monday.

After a summery Sunday, the work week will start out even warmer, though we won't quite hit record-breaking highs. While highs in the 80s aren't common for late October, this actually won't be the latest such day on record. In 1950, a temperature of 83 was recorded on Halloween.

A system will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday that will kick our temperatures back down to something more reasonable. While Tuesday will still be warm, we'll feel the cool fall air on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-50s. Expect highs in the 60s for several days after that.

A front moving through Tuesday night may bring a few showers, though most of the rain will land up north.

