Minnesota Vikings fans lament déjà vu defeat

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings fans in search of touchdowns found at least one Tuesday when their return flight from Phoenix landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Many fans returning from Monday night's loss were still decked out in purple and gold while grabbing their luggage.

"Unfortunately, I didn't bring anything other than Vikings stuff along," said Eric Erickson from Farmington.

The game marked Rick Fredin's 69th Vikings game in a row that he's attended in person.

"The game was a lot of fun up until kickoff," said Fredin.

The lifelong fan, like many others, is familiar with Viking defeat.

"Constantly disappointed," said Katie Host from Victoria.

"Year after year, well you kind of get used to it, unfortunately," said Erickson. "But we just keep hoping, that's all we can do is keep hoping. I mean, at the end there's only one team that goes home with everything."



Despite the way it all ended, Fredin said it was still a great, 14-win season.

"It just wasn't there yesterday, and it wasn't their game, and a few calls didn't go their way, which didn't help," said Fredin.

"I don't know, we just can't, I hate to say it, but [quarterback Sam] Darnold can't get it together," said Host.



While the loss is still fresh in everyone's memories, fans like Fredin remain hopeful.

"We'll keep fighting. It's fun, it's great entertainment and that's all it is," he said.

As they say, there is always next year.

"A loss is a loss, but that's OK, we'll come back strong," said Host.