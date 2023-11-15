Minnesota Vikings designate QB Nick Mullens for return to practice from IR

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Viking are getting a boost to their much-depleted quarterback room.

The team announced Wednesday Nick Mullens, who went on injured reserve Oct. 11, has been designated to return to practice. After his first practice, the Vikings will have 21 days to evaluate him before deciding on his future for this season.

Nick Mullens Getty Images

Mullens backed up starter Kirk Cousins all of last year and entered the season with the No. 2 job. After Mullens' injury, rookie Jaren Hall took on the backup role. Cousins will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon.

Joshua Dobbs, whom the Vikings traded for last month, is firmly entrenched as the starter after two straight wins. Hall looked comfortable before a concussion took him out of his first career start. It remains to be seen who will back up Dobbs once Hall and Mullens are both fully healthy.

The 27-year-old Mullens is in his fifth year in the NFL. He went undrafted out of Southern Mississippi in 2017and signed with the San Francisco 49ers, where he started 16 games. He has never started a game for the Vikings.

The 6-4 Vikings are on a five-game winning streak with a Sunday night road matchup against the Denver Broncos on tap.