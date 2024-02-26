Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins posts video of himself dropping back, throwing ahead of free agency

MINNEAPOLIS — Likely soon-to-be free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins posted videos showing his progress in recovery from an Achilles tear Monday, just ahead of some major NFL offseason events.

In the videos, Cousins is seen dropping back and throwing, almost four months to the day since his injury. Cousins missed the final nine games of the season after the injury.

Cousins' timing is almost certainly intentional. This week, team scouts and executives are gathering in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. While teams are technically forbidden from discussing contracts with free agents until the negotiating window opens March 11, these conversations happen clandestinely at major events like the combine.

Unless he and the Vikings strike a last-minute deal, Cousins is set to hit free agency for the first time since he came to Minnesota in 2018. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked him No. 1 on his list of the 100 best free agents, and he's expected to earn a high-end deal wherever he signs. His last contract with the Vikings paid him an average annual value of $35 million. Top QB contracts in the current market approach or exceed $50 million per year.

If the Vikings don't sign Cousins — or, frankly, even if they do — they'll likely look to find a replacement QB in the upcoming draft. The only other passers they have under contract are Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall, neither of whom inspired confidence in relief duty last season.

Cousins can officially sign a deal with any team starting March 13. The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit.