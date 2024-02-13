2 Gopher draft prospects invited to NFL Scouting Combine

MINNEAPOLIS — Two former Golden Gophers have been invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and defensive back Tyler Nubin were among the 321 prospect invites announced Tuesday.

At the combine, prospects will go through a series of workouts intended to measure their raw athletic ability.

CBS Sports ranks Nubin as the best safety prospect in this year's draft. Nubin holds the Gophers' record for career interceptions with 13 and made the All-Big Ten First Team in his final season. Draft analyst Chris Trapasso has Nubin going to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round in his latest mock draft.

Spann-Ford is CBS Sports' 11th-ranked tight end in the draft and No. 224 prospect overall. The St. Cloud native compiled 95 catches for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns over his six years at the University of Minnesota.

Fifteen Gophers have been drafted in the six seasons since P.J. Fleck took over the program, including a first-rounder (wide receiver Rashod Bateman) and three second-rounders (S Antoine Winfield Jr., edge rusher Boye Mafe and center John Michael Schmitz).

The combine will take place Feb. 26-March 4 in Indianapolis. The 2024 NFL draft is set for April 25-27 in Detroit.