Minnesota Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs earns "NVP" award

Vikings fans hold out hope for the season after the Hall/Dobbs debuts

MINNEAPOLIS — The awards keep coming for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs, and the latest comes with a side of slime.

Dobbs was named NVP — Nickelodeon's version of most valuable player — for his improbable game-winning performance against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He had 224 total yards and three total touchdowns in the 31-28 win.

Nickelodeon hands out the NVP award during "NFL Slimetime," a weekly football show.

In addition to a trophy molded in the likeness of Nickelodeon's iconic orange blimp, Dobbs earned the right to "slime" head coach Kevin O'Connell and other members of the coaching staff.

Dobbs is the second Viking to win the orange award. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was NVP for his 184-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Green Bay Packers in week one of the 2022 season.

Dobbs was also named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

