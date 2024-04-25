Breaking down Minnesota Vikings' mock drafts before the first round on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — The NFL draft is almost here, and Minnesota Vikings fans will soon know whether or not the team has a new franchise quarterback.

But we're not quite there yet. In the meantime, the rumors, speculations, predictions, prognostications and hot takes continue to fly.

With that in mind, two of WCCO's resident Vikings bloggers, Anthony Bettin and Johnny Kahner, got together to break down the latest round of CBS Sports mock drafts before the real deal on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: General manager Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah of the Minnesota Vikings speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

Kahner: Everyone knows the Vikings want and need a quarterback. The team has gone on the record saying they are actively trying to trade up from pick 11 and get one near the top of the draft. The most talked about trade partner with the Vikings has been the Patriots, who also need a quarterback — and about everything else. In Wilson's mock draft, the Vikings get J.J. McCarthy at 11, but I do not buy Minnesota could stand pat at that pick — or not consummate a deal — and still get McCarthy. There are too many other teams with quarterback desires, and I think another team would jump the Vikings, like Denver or Las Vegas. If this were to come to fruition, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell would be ecstatic. The Vikings have needs on the defensive line and cornerback, so at 23 in this scenario, nose tackle Johnny Newton would make sense. Keeping both first-round picks and still getting McCarthy, who many believe the Vikings like, would be a massive win for the organization.

Bettin: I'm going to disagree with my esteemed colleague here. As we get closer and closer to the draft, I'm starting to buy the idea that McCarthy could fall. It seems like a lot of teams are in love with Drake Maye and less enamored with McCarthy, so if none of the top three teams take the Michigan QB, I could see him dropping to the Vikings at 11. The latest smoke around the New York Giants — the only team between the Patriots and Vikings likely to take a QB — is they, like the Vikings, love Maye. But would they pass on a receiver like Rome Odunze to take McCarthy? I'm not sure. Likewise, are the Raiders or Broncos willing to give up a ransom to move up for the Michigan QB? This is close to an ideal scenario for the Vikings — no trade-up, a QB of the future and some much-needed help in the middle of the defensive line.

Kahner: Trapasso's mock draft where the Vikings land Bo Nix would likely not be in favor with most fans. The Giants, who have been the other team talked about most in trading into the top five, move up one spot with the Chargers and take McCarthy, which is plausible. If the Chargers want two first-round picks, they would take Minnesota's offer over the Giants, who only give up pick 70 in this scenario to make the swap. But if the Chargers are set on a player or two in the draft — and believe neither would be on the board at 11 — this makes sense. I bet the Vikings prefer Penix over Nix. I don't think Nix would be the pick in this scenario, but there could be a world where they don't take a quarterback, too.

Bettin: This one's essentially a nightmare scenario for the Vikings. They get outbid on the trade-up by the Giants, and all of the top four QBs are gone by pick 11. So they overdraft Bo Nix. At least they still get Newton at 23, but it's hard to imagine the Vikings would be thrilled with this outcome.

Kahner: Edwards' mock is like Trapasso's, but instead of the Chargers swapping with the Giants, the Vikings slide up to five and get McCarthy, trading 11 and 23 in the process. If the Vikings cannot get a deal done with New England at pick three or Arizona at four, this would be the spot to move to.

Bettin: Our first trade-up! The Vikings move up to pick five for McCarthy. Based on chatter, this seems to be the most likely scenario for Thursday night. While it's not as exciting as getting one of the top three guys, McCarthy by all accounts is a solid prospect, and the Vikings have a great situation for a rookie QB to walk into.

Kahner: The Vikings move up to five and take McCarthy in Tom Fornelli's mock. I think the preference is Maye, but if they cannot get in the top three, they likely won't land him. It all depends on who Washington takes at number two. All our analysts think it will be Daniels. But until the name is called you never know. If it's not Daniels, then everything changes.

Bettin: Kahner and I are in agreement here — Maye is probably the team's preference, but I'd be shocked if he's not gone at pick three. McCarthy is a fine consolation prize.

Kahner: Stackpole also has the Vikings moving to five and getting McCarthy. McCarthy processes well and can progress through his reads on time. The biggest knock on him is that he played on a dominant Michigan team and was not tested much. Some aren't sure what level he could get to. But the few times this year they needed a drive or a throw, he delivered. The Vikings have plenty of weapons to help whatever quarterback they come away with.

Bettin: Boy, this really seems to be the odds-on favorite move, huh? There are always a few curveballs come draft night, but color me unsurprised if this prophecy comes to pass.

Kahner: Lastly, Prisco has the Vikings landing Penix at 11. The most interesting piece of his mock is that Vikings opt for Penix over McCarthy. Prisco says he thinks Penix will be the better player. I doubt the Vikings see it that way. I think they would pounce on McCarthy at 11 if he was available. Then, the Vikings use pick 23 on cornerback Nate Wiggins, which would address a major need for the defense. The Vikings want to play more man coverage, but in order to do so, they need better cornerbacks.

Bettin: This is the most surprising of the mock drafts. It's worth nothing Prisco says this is what the Vikings should do, not what he thinks they will do. I think a lot of Vikings fans would be up in arms if they passed on McCarthy at 11, but holding onto their picks and still having a top QB available to them would be ideal. With all of the top defensive line prospects off the board, it makes sense for the Vikings to shore up their secondary.

The first round of the NFL draft starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.