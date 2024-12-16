Minnesota Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore out Monday vs. Chicago Bears

Vikings to host Bears in "Winter Whiteout" matchup Monday night: Keys to victory for Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will be without a key cornerback for the second week in a row as they face the Chicago Bears Monday night.

Stephon Gilmore, who missed Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons with a hamstring injury, is listed as inactive, according to the team. He was listed as a limited participant of practice on Saturday.

The 34-year-old had started the first 12 games of the season before leaving Week 13's win over the Arizona Cardinals with the injury.

Linebacker Patrick Jones, who also missed Week 14, is active.

The Bears will be missing a few starters due to injury including center Ryan Bates, left tackle Braxton Jones and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. Running back Roschon Johnson is also out, according to the team.

Chicago's starting running back D'Andre Swift is active, despite being listed as questionable with a groin injury on Sunday.

The Vikings beat the Bears in a 30-27 overtime thriller last month in Chicago, and have won six of the past seven matchups. Their lone loss in that span was last season at home on a Monday night.

Minnesota (11-2) secured a spot in the playoffs on Sunday night after the Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks, but the team still has a chance to win the NFC North title and the top seed in the NFC. The Bears (4-9), meanwhile, will go into Monday night's game with seven consecutive losses.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.