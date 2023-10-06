Minnesota United fires head coach Adrian Heath

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota United announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Adrian Heath, the only head coach the team has had during their time in the MLS.

Assistant Coach Sean McCauley will serve as the Interim Head Coach for the remainer of the 2023 season.

Heath, who was originally contracted to coach through the 2024 season, came to the United in November of 2016. He led the Loons to their first MLS Cup Playoff appearance, and the team has made an offseason appearance for the last four years.

He leaves the club with a 91-101-56 record.

The United are currently in 12th place in the Western Conference with two games remaining in the regular season. Every game since the end of August has ended in a draw or a loss, and the team lost 5-1 to LAFC on Wednesday.

"We are grateful to Adrian for his dedication to our club and for all that we have accomplished over the last seven seasons," said MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard. "This was a difficult decision, but we believe that the time is right to move in a new direction."