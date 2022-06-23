Minnesota United gives head coach Adrian Heath new contract

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota United has handed head coach Adrian Heath a new contract that will keep him at the team's helm through 2024.

"I'm so pleased to continue my coaching career with Minnesota United," Heath said in a release. "When I look back at how far we have come — we are still a young team in MLS terms, we are still getting better as a club, and we know we have to keep pushing and raising the level of success. I am are proud of what we have done, and I look forward to continuing to push to achieve our collective goals."

Heath has coached the Loons since 2017, and has amassed a 73-79-39 MLS record. This season, the Loons have won just five games and sit near the bottom of the Western Conference. In 15 games, they've scored just 16 goals.

Before this year, United had three straight playoff appearances, and made it to the Western Conference Finals in 2020.

Three members of Heath's staff -- assistant coaches Ian Fuller and Sean McAuley and goalkeeper coach Stewart Kerr -- also signed new contracts.