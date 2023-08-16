"Women in Baseball" mural at Target Field inspires next generation of female trailblazers

New mural at Target Field highlights women who played role in team’s success

New mural at Target Field highlights women who played role in team’s success

New mural at Target Field highlights women who played role in team’s success

MINNEAPOLIS -- While the boys of summer take the plate at Target Field, the Minnesota Twins are celebrating the women who have played integral roles in the team's success.

While you're at any home Twins game this season, you can find a colorful mural tucked behind the Summit Brewing deck on the second level.

The mural says "Striving to be the first or the next," and it highlights all the women who have contributed to baseball in big ways in the Upper Midwest.

It was an idea a year in the making by the Twins Women's Initiative Network (WIN). Nina Zimmerman is a chair on the WIN board and shares one of the 15 women that inspires her the most on the mural.

MORE NEWS: Meet Lexi Hugeback, Minnesota's first cornhole professional

"Sarah Johnson is the one that I think I personally relate to the most. She's a female official scorer and she was the first female official scorer in Twins history," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman shared some of the other notable women on the mural, including Ila Borders, who is the first female pitcher to start and win a men's professional game, playing for the St. Paul Saints back in 1997.

However, this mural highlights more ways women are involved in baseball.

WCCO

"I'm honored to be part of the group," said Mary Giesler, Twins senior vice president and general counsel.

Giesler's contribution to this mural is proof that women can be in baseball without being an athlete.

MORE NEWS: Sophomore at the U of M wins national figure skating title

"Hopefully looking at that broad mural and all the various roles that women have played, some little girl will see themselves and go, 'I can do that, too," Giesler said.

One image on the mural was inspired by real girls who participated in the first-ever Twins girls baseball camp at Target Field. Six-year-old Winnie posed with them during a game on Wednesday. Even at her young age, she understands gender equality.

"It's not fair if boys just get to do baseball," Winnie said.

The mural also catches the attention of moms at Wednesday's noon game.

MORE NEWS: Gopher volleyball balancing expectations, aspirations as program enters transition season

"It's really promising and exciting to see for myself but also for future generations, including my own daughter," said Tara Aiken.

Their vision for the future of this mural is to add more women who continue to do great things in baseball over the years, including the "next" and the "first."

Click here to learn more about all the women featured in the mural