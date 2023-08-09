Sophomore at the U of M wins national figure skating title

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wren Warne-Jacobsen won her first national title last week at the 2023 U.S. Collegiate Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California.

Debbie Warne-Jacobsen

Warne-Jacobsen is not only a talented skater, but also pursing a college degree. She's currently a sophomore at the University of Minnesota studying communications at the College of Liberal Arts.

RELATED: U of M grad's Whale Seeker named among world's top 10 AI projects for sustainable development

"Winning this event is definitely one of the highlights of my career so far. One of my goals as a student athlete is to inspire young skaters to pursue both their athletic and academic passions knowing both can compliment each other as figure skating and university do for me," said Warne-Jacobsen.

Debbie Warne-Jacobsen

Warne-Jacobsen is no doubt a hometown hero, her roots running deep. Warne-Jacobsen began her skating career at the Bemidji Figure Skating Club, then moved to train at Go4Gold Skating Academy in Shakopee -- where she still skates and trains.

"It's very exciting for our program to have such an excellent role model," said international figure skating coach and Warne-Jacobsen's coach, Lorie Charbonneau. "Wren has proven that you can pursue an excellent education while still excelling at your sport."

A national title is just the latest title Warne-Jacobsen has earned. Warne-Jacobsen is a three-time U.S. Figure Skating Championships competitor, a three-time international competitor, competing on behalf of Team USA, and an eight-time Minnesota State Figure Skating Champion.

RELATED: U of M ice skater, recovering from devastating knee injury, has her sights set on Olympic glory

Warne-Jacobsen competed last January at the 2023 FISU World University Games held in Lake Placid, New York.

Debbie Warne-Jacobsen

Warne-Jacobsen will return to classes this fall, but not before completing a busy competition schedule. She will head to Boston for the Cranberry Cup International, then back home to qualify for the Midwestern Sectional Final, a stepping stone to the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships held in Columbus, Ohio.