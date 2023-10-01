Twins get homefield advantage against Blue Jays in Wild Card Series

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins' grounds crew was busy on Sunday prepping the field for homefield advantage against the Toronto Blue Jays in the playoffs this week.

Since the Twins clinched their division, they will get to play at Target Field for all three games in this best-of-three Wild Card series.

Target Field's grounds crew spent the afternoon raking the infield, mowing the outfield, and painting post-season logos on the grass. Head groundskeeper Larry DiVito knows more eyes than usual will be on this field next week, and he wants to get it just right.

"A little more attention to detail, and a little more energy with the crew," DiVito said.

New post-season signage was added all around the ballpark, but making it look good isn't the most important part.

"Our primary focus is getting the mounds right for the players, batters box, infield, outfield, so that we have a quality surface for the playoff games," he said.

The unexpected fall heat is fortunately not hurting the grass ahead of the first big showdown.

"The days are a little shorter, the sun angle's different, so it's actually quite I think beneficial for us after we got some nice rainfall. We got a couple inches of rain over the last few days," he said.

The games at Target Field are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and tickets are still available.