Twins unveil 2023 Homer Hanky after clinching AL Central title

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins revealed the design of the 2023 Homer Hanky on Saturday morning, after they clinched the AL Central title in front of a home crowd for the first time since 2010.

The Twins defeated the Angels 8-6 late Friday. It's the third division crown in five seasons under manager Rocco Baldelli.

The team unveiled the 2023 hanky with legends Dan Gladden and Kent Hrbek, who were 1987 and 1991 World Series champions.

The 2023 design includes the words "We Believe," which Max Kepler said after a walk-off win in July. It became this season's mantra for the Twins.

"From Game 1 of the 1987 ALCS through today - in the best and worst of times - Homer Hankies have been proudly waved by generations of Twins fans. We believe in this collective spirit of togetherness, we believe in the possibility of fall magic — and we believe in this team," said Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter.

The Homer Hanky dates back to 1987. The Twins were getting hot and Star Tribune innovation director Terrie Robbins pitched an idea similar to Pittsburgh's Terrible Towel so fans could show their support. The deal was sealed with a radio jingle, which was a parody of Tommy James and the Shondells' 1966 hit "Hanky Panky." Homer Hankies have been available for every Twins home playoff game since 2002.

The playoffs however haven't been kind to the Twins, who haven't won a postseason game since 2004.

The hanky is on sale for $4 and a portion of the sale will benefit the Minnesota Twins Community Fund. Each an who goes to Target Field for any twins home game throughout the postseason will also get their own Homer Hanky.