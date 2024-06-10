Artists create Minnesota-shaped Adirondack chairs for Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are celebrating the 10,000 lakes that make up Twins Territory.

Their new "City Connect" uniforms feature a rippled water design, and a project off the field highlights our love of lakes and rivers.

Winona artist Sarah Johnson was surprised when she got called up to the majors.

"I got an email from the Minnesota Twins and I was like,' OK, Russian bots,'" said Johnson, founder of the Joy Labs.

But it wasn't fake. It's real life for Johnson and nine other Minnesota makers selected by the team to hand-paint a set of state-shaped Adirondack chairs.

"It's a little bit of a challenge with all the like grooves and pieces, but it's fun," said artist Jen Steinkopf of Savvy Signs & Designs in Sartell.

The designs are as varied as the Twins lineup.

"I do a lot of fishing, and loons are kind of symbolic in that sense. And oftentimes they're out in the morning when we are too and doing their things," said TayIor Berman, a St. Croix Valley artist.

"My inspiration is from a photo I took in Grand Marais, so the sky and the water," Johnson said.

As part of the "Ripple Effect" theme surrounding the new "City Connect" gear, 10 of the chairs will be gifted to locations around the state, and another 10 will be auctioned off.

"When I found out too that part of what was going to happen with the chairs was basically raising money for some outdoors-focused charities and stuff, I was like sold on the ideas," Berman said.

Proceeds benefit programming for four nonprofits:

Friends of the Boundary Waters will send kids on their first BWCA adventure.

Great River Greening will improve shorelines aimed at reducing erosion.

V3 Sports will fund swim lessons for kids in north Minneapolis.

YMCA of the North is using the money to support "Safety Around Water" programming.

The unique works of art serve as another new ripple, starting a wave to better our environment and connect us and the state we love.

"There's so many ways to support our mental health, and being involved in something you love like going to a game, being with your family, connecting with art," Johnson said.

The completed Adirondack chairs will be displayed throughout Target Field during Twins home games this week before heading to locations around the state.

The auction for the chairs opens this Friday morning.