Watch CBS News
Twins

Minnesota Twins GM Thad Levine leaving organization

By Anthony Bettin, The Associated Press

/ CBS/AP

Morning headlines from Oct. 4, 2024
Morning headlines from Oct. 4, 2024 02:04

MINNEAPOLIS — After a disappointing season, the Minnesota Twins and general manager Thad Levine are parting ways, the team announced Friday.

Levine, who was also the club's senior vice president, will "pursue new challenges and opportunities, both inside and outside of baseball," the team said.

"The time is right for me to pursue my next enriching, professional challenge," Levine said. "I will forever cherish the friendships that I have made in the Minnesota Twins organization and throughout Twins Territory."

Levine joined the Twins in 2016.

"Thad's impact on the Minnesota Twins cannot be overstated," President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. "Thad helped create a strong team culture, one focused on excellence and collaboration, that will continue well into the future."

A year after their first playoff series win in two decades, the Twins finished barely above .500 and missed the postseason. The underwhelming year followed major payroll cuts in the offseason.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said manager Rocco Baldelli will return next season. The team did fire its entire hitting staff.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.