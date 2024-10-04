Minnesota Twins GM Thad Levine leaving organization

MINNEAPOLIS — After a disappointing season, the Minnesota Twins and general manager Thad Levine are parting ways, the team announced Friday.

Levine, who was also the club's senior vice president, will "pursue new challenges and opportunities, both inside and outside of baseball," the team said.

"The time is right for me to pursue my next enriching, professional challenge," Levine said. "I will forever cherish the friendships that I have made in the Minnesota Twins organization and throughout Twins Territory."

Levine joined the Twins in 2016.

"Thad's impact on the Minnesota Twins cannot be overstated," President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. "Thad helped create a strong team culture, one focused on excellence and collaboration, that will continue well into the future."

A year after their first playoff series win in two decades, the Twins finished barely above .500 and missed the postseason. The underwhelming year followed major payroll cuts in the offseason.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said manager Rocco Baldelli will return next season. The team did fire its entire hitting staff.