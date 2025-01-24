Former Minnesota Twins third baseman Corey Koskie elected to club's Hall of Fame

Pete Hegseth could be confirmed as new Secretary of Defense, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — An offensive catalyst of the Minnesota Twins in the early 2000s is joining the club's Hall of Fame.

On Friday, the organization announced former third baseman Corey Koskie will be the 41st member of the Twins Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew and Kirby Puckett.

From 2001 to 2004, the Manitoba, Canada native had 80 home runs, 312 RBIs, nine triples, 127 doubles, and sported a .272 batting average. In that span, he led the team in walks, was second in RBI and doubles behind Twins Hall-of-Famer Torii Hunter and third in homers and runs scored.

During the 2001 season, he had 103 RBI and 100 runs scored — one of only six players in Twins history to have at least 100 RBI and 100 runs scored.

The former third baseman played seven seasons in a Twins uniform before signing with the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2005 season. During the 2006 season, he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Koskie was selected by the team in the 26th round of the 1994 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

"For more than two decades, Corey Koskie's presence and impact have been felt across Twins Territory, embodying what it means to be a Minnesota Twin through his leadership and community stewardship," Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said in a written statement.

According to the team, Koskie has lived in the Twin Cities since his playing days and helps with the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, a nonprofit focused on teaching youth about baseball.

Koskie was elected to the Twins Hall of Fame by a 70-member committee consisting of local and national media, club officials, fans and past elected members.