Byron Buxton leaves Minnesota Twins' win over Royals early with right hip discomfort

Minnesota State Patrol gets new logo, and more headlines

Minnesota State Patrol gets new logo, and more headlines

Minnesota State Patrol gets new logo, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was removed from the game against Kansas City on Monday night because of discomfort in his right hip.

Buxton, who has seven home runs in his last 55 at-bats, struck out in the fifth inning against Royals right-hander Brady Singer. He was replaced on defense in the sixth by Manny Margot. The Twins announced Buxton's status as day to day. Minnesota went on to beat Kansas City 8-3.

The 10th-year player, who has enjoyed one of the healthiest seasons of his injury-marred career, missed three games last week with back stiffness. Buxton was sidelined in 2022 by a strained right hip that ultimately ended his season about six weeks early, an injury that was believed to be linked to the persistent knee pain he played with that year. He was named an All-Star that season.

Buxton, who is on year three of a seven-year, $100 million deal with the Twins, hasn't topped 100 games played in a season since 2017, though he is on track to this season. He played all of 2023 at the designated hitter position before returning to center field this year. He's batting .275 with 16 home runs.

The Twins will hope to get Buxton back for the stretch run. As of Tuesday morning, they are 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central and 1.5 games ahead of the Royals.