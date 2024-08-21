Minnesota to invest $10 million in special education

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that the state will invest $10 million to support and train special education teachers in over 35 districts.

"As a former classroom teacher for over 20 years, I understand the impact a dedicated teacher can have on their students' lives," said Walz. "By investing in our special education workforce, we can help ensure every student in Minnesota receives the support they need to thrive in their education."

Some of the grantees of this investment include: Bemidji Independent School District, Eden Prairie, Lakes International Language Academy, New Century School, Noble Academy, Spero Academy, Saint Paul Public Schools, Saint Paul School of Northern Lights, as well as numerous joint fiscal partnerships with schools and districts across the state.

This investment is a part of the Education Pipeline grant award program, created by the Minnesota Department of Education in 2023. According to a press release, the MDE awarded the first round of $20 million in funding to 25 grantees, which ended up benefitting more than 160 joint partners in March 2024.

This funding aims to support teachers, paraprofessionals or other staff to become fully licensed special education teachers.

A school or district can use the money to provide tuition assistance or stipends, go towards participant recruitment, or provide supports for participants including mentoring, licensure test preparation and technology support.

"Students in special education deserve great teachers, and this grant will help prepare teachers with the skills they need," said MDE Commissioner Willie Jett. "We are working to create the best education workforce in the nation, and special education teachers are an important part of making sure every student in Minnesota receives a quality education."