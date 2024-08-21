Minnesota Timberwolves single-game tickets available Thursday

Wolves’ Anderson, McDaniels talk about end of season: “We matured in a lot of ways”

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves' 2024-2025 regular season starts Oct. 22, but you can start planning your trips to see them much sooner.

The team announced single-game tickets for the upcoming season go on sale Thursday. Quarter-, half- and full-season packages are also available.

Single-game promotions and celebration nights for the upcoming season will be announced later.

The full 82-game schedule was released last week. They'll be featured in 25 nationally televised games.

Last season, the team recorded the second-best record in franchise history at 56-26 and made an appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

Preseason play starts Oct. 4 when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Palm Springs, California.

You can purchase tickets here or by phone at 612-673-1234.